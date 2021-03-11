Miley Cyrus Grocery Shops With Flair in a Tuxedo T-Shirt, White Jeans & the Chunkiest Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter where she goes, Miley Cyrus always brings flair and excitement.

Earlier this week, the “Hannah Montana” alumna hit the grocery store in style, dancing through the aisles in a casual twist on her usual edgy style as seen on TikTok. The outfit teamed a Metallica tuxedo-inspired T-shirt with white straight-leg jeans and a green trucker hat.

The finishing touch of the rockstar’s choice of attire came in the form of chunky combat boots; the lace-up silhouette featured leather-like uppers set atop a lifted platform sole with a lugged base.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Miley herself modeled a similar silhouette of combat boots when arriving in Miami for the Super Bowl back in February. Once again lacing up the chunky kicks, the “Plastic Hearts” singer matched the shoes to a white cropped tank and super baggy black trousers with a studded belt.

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The former Disney Channel star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

