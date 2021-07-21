×
Miley Cyrus Crawls All Over Billy Ray Cyrus’ Truck in a Risky T-Shirt & Gold Gucci Heels

By Claudia Miller
miley-cyrus-t-shirt-heels-car
Miley Cyrus’ dad is not happy with her today.

The “Hannah Montana” alumna spent her Tuesday afternoon climbing all over dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ truck as she promoted her new merchandise. The singer herself posed atop the Nissan in a cutoff pink tee that reads “Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I’m Gay” along with a few other risqué lines.

Turning the hot pink number into a full look, the “Plastic Hearts” musician then looped in a silver-buckled belt and a set of eye-catching designer heels. The gold strappy sandals come courtesy of Gucci, for whom Cyrus serves as an ambassador, and feature a mid-height block heel with metallic uppers; similar designs from the brand retail for $890 at Nordstrom.

Earlier this week, Cyrus claimed rights to her most infamous invention — “angst teen punk rock realness.”

The “Wrecking Ball” musician took to Instagram last night to give a peek at her latest performance rehearsal, opting for edgy style in the mix. Her ensemble featured a cutoff gray suit-style vest with coordinating cropped trousers and frilled socks.

The finishing touch for the ensemble came in the form of low-top sneakers complete with a textured print and contrasting white trim.

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the Disney Channel alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. The “LOL” actress also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

