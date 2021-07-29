Miley Cyrus Pops in a Hot Pink Shirt & Lace Pants With Disco Platforms for Gucci

Miley Cyrus is a peak Gucci beauty, appearing in the brand’s newest campaign for its Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance.

Sharing the images and videos from the campaign on Instagram yesterday, the singer modeled head-to-toe Gucci in bold attire. One ensemble featured a double hot pink moment, matching a long-sleeve lace silhouette to coordinate flare-hem pants and metallic platform sandals; similar heels from the brand retail for $890 at Nordstrom.

“Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia makes me think of my grandmother who always smelt of fresh cut flowers. When I stop to smell them it’s like I’m with her. It’s the greatest gift,” wrote Cyrus in her caption.

The “Plastic Hearts” musician hat another hot pink moment just last week with help once more from Gucci.

She spent the afternoon last Tuesday climbing all over dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ truck as she promoted her new merchandise. The singer herself posed atop the Nissan in a cutoff pink tee that reads “Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I’m Gay” along with a few other risqué lines.

Turning the hot pink number into a full look, the “Wrecking Ball” musician then looped in a silver-buckled belt and a set of eye-catching designer heels. The gold strappy sandals come courtesy of Gucci, for whom Cyrus serves as an ambassador, and feature a mid-height block heel with metallic uppers; similar designs from the brand retail for $890 at Nordstrom.

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the Disney Channel alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. The “LOL” actress also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

