Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in Daringly-Sliced Metallic Top & ’80s Flare Pants in Atlanta

Miley Cyrus brought down the house at this weekend’s Music Midtown in Atlanta.

Treating fans who weren’t in attendance, the “Plastic Hearts” songstress shared a preview of her set on Instagram this morning. For the performance, Cyrus went bold in a unique high-collared shirt complete with dual metallic panels sliced together with a daring peek-a-boo appeal. The number came matched to high-rise black trousers and an ’80s-inspired updo.

Earlier this week, Cyrus also took the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisc., modeling a familiar shirt for her set. The “Hannah Montana” tee was layered over a glittering cutout dress and matching embellished thigh-high boots.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the Disney Channel alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. The “LOL” actress also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections and is currently partnered with Gucci for a slew of beauty and apparel campaigns.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

