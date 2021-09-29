×
Michelle Obama Breaks Out a Silky Satin Suit & Meaningful Jewelry for Obama Presidential Center Groundbreaking

By Claudia Miller
Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama broke ground yesterday on what is to become the Obama President Center in Chicago.

The former first couple got their hands dirty as they shoveled away the first bit of land to signify the start of the building’s conception on Tuesday evening. The duo also spoke to crowds and heard speeches from local educators as part of the ceremony.

“When it came time to decide where we’d build the Obama Presidential Center, Barack and I knew the South Side of Chicago was where we wanted it to be. This investment will help make the neighborhood we call home a destination for the entire world. But more importantly, it will be a vital resource for the people who live here,” wrote Michelle in a post on Instagram.

For the occasion, Michelle herself went glam in a doubled-up silk set formed with a robe-style green top and coordinating trousers.

michelle obama, jumpsuit, heels, necklace, green outfit, library, chicago, president obama, barack obama, groundbreaking
Former President Barack Obama, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama toss shovels of dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago.
CREDIT: AP
michelle obama, jumpsuit, heels, necklace, green outfit, library, chicago, president obama, barack obama, groundbreaking
Chicago public schools student Trenton Banks speaks before introducing former President Barack Obama as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama listen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago.
CREDIT: AP

While her footwear was hidden from sight, there was another significant element of her look visible: her choice of jewelry. The former first lady tapped ByChari for her layered necklaces of the day. The selection of brand may sound familiar to those who follow the author’s style as she first famously modeled the female and Black-owned label’s “Vote” necklace at last year’s Democratic National Convention.

michelle obama, jumpsuit, heels, necklace, green outfit, library, chicago, president obama, barack obama, groundbreaking
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago.
CREDIT: AP

In addition to her recognizable jewelry, Michelle’s legacy includes numerous campaigns like Let’s Move!, encouraging children to embrace a healthier lifestyle, and the Let Girls Learn initiative, which is dedicated to increasing access to education for girls. Beyond her endless charitable actions and positive influences, the “Becoming” star also turned into a style icon across her eight years in the capital.

Her personal style mixes together everything from affordable J.Crew shoes and accessories to standout glimmering Balenciaga boots from her 2018 interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Click through the gallery for more of Michelle Obama’s glam style over the years.

