×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Meghan Markle Streamlines Her Style in Head-to-Toe Red to Visit Harlem Elementary School

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
meghan-markle-red-heels-outfit-2
January 2019
January 2019
January 2019
January 2019
View Gallery 37 Images

Meghan Markle continued her visit to New York with a stop at a local Harlem school alongside Prince Harry today.

Recently deemed two of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People for the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York to help promote global distribution of vaccinations as part of the Global Citizen Live festival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with local elementary school students at PS123 this afternoon, joining in on a school event in style. For the outing, Markle continued her monochrome styling streak in head-to-toe shades of deep red and burgundy. Her attire layered a fuschia-trimmed Loro Piana jacket over a sleek blouse and coordinating high-rise trousers.

Related

Addison Rae Adds Edge to a Romantic Aesthetic With Chunky Combat Boots During Milan Fashion Week

Madonna Parties in Style in a Bustier, Leather Skirt & Lace-Up Booties in For a Release Party

Joe Jonas Channels the 1980s in a Graphic Tank Top and Burgundy Converse in New York

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

meghan markle, red coat, shirt, red pants, heels, red heels, pumps, school, harlem, new york, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a school event at PS123 in Harlem, New York, NY on Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

meghan markle, red coat, shirt, red pants, heels, red heels, pumps, school, harlem, new york, prince harry
A closer view of Meghan Markle’s heels.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

The colored scheme of Markle’s own look continued with her choice of classic pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette came balanced atop a steep stiletto heel with a straight-edge vamp and suede uppers to finish.

 

meghan markle, red coat, shirt, red pants, heels, red heels, pumps, school, harlem, new york, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a school event at PS123 in Harlem, New York, NY on Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

meghan markle, red coat, shirt, red pants, heels, red heels, pumps, school, harlem, new york, prince harry
A closer view of Meghan Markle’s heels.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

Markle herself typically favors a stylish range of brands when it comes to shoes. Oftentimes, she dons sleek pumps from Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman, but also owns a variety of casual styles from brands like Veja, Adidas and Rothy’s.

The former actress‘ experience in the fashion world extends beyond her own personal attire as well. Markle released a five-piece capsule for Smart Works, an organization that helps vulnerable women reenter the workforce, in September 2019. The set includes a “husband” shirt, a blazer, matching trousers, a white button-down, a work-ready dress and a large tote bag, all done in collaboration with top brands like Jigsaw and John Lewis & Partners. For every piece purchased, an item was to be donated back to Smart Works to help supply women with confidence-boosting work attire.

Take inspiration from Meghan Markle’s footwear choice in these similar pairs.

red pumps, burgundy, steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95.

red pumps, burgundy, calvin klein
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $95.

red pumps, burgundy, lk bennett
CREDIT: Courtesy of Harrods

Buy Now: LK Bennett Floret Pumps, $245.

Click through the gallery to find more of Meghan Markle’s footwear style over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad