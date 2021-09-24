Meghan Markle Streamlines Her Style in Head-to-Toe Red to Visit Harlem Elementary School

Meghan Markle continued her visit to New York with a stop at a local Harlem school alongside Prince Harry today.

Recently deemed two of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People for the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York to help promote global distribution of vaccinations as part of the Global Citizen Live festival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with local elementary school students at PS123 this afternoon, joining in on a school event in style. For the outing, Markle continued her monochrome styling streak in head-to-toe shades of deep red and burgundy. Her attire layered a fuschia-trimmed Loro Piana jacket over a sleek blouse and coordinating high-rise trousers.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a school event at PS123 in Harlem, New York, NY on Sept. 24. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Meghan Markle’s heels. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

The colored scheme of Markle’s own look continued with her choice of classic pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette came balanced atop a steep stiletto heel with a straight-edge vamp and suede uppers to finish.

Markle herself typically favors a stylish range of brands when it comes to shoes. Oftentimes, she dons sleek pumps from Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman, but also owns a variety of casual styles from brands like Veja, Adidas and Rothy’s.

The former actress‘ experience in the fashion world extends beyond her own personal attire as well. Markle released a five-piece capsule for Smart Works, an organization that helps vulnerable women reenter the workforce, in September 2019. The set includes a “husband” shirt, a blazer, matching trousers, a white button-down, a work-ready dress and a large tote bag, all done in collaboration with top brands like Jigsaw and John Lewis & Partners. For every piece purchased, an item was to be donated back to Smart Works to help supply women with confidence-boosting work attire.

