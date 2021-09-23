Meghan Markle Has a New York Minute in Monochrome Style & Classic Pumps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare outing this morning while in town in New York for Global Citizen Live.

Recently deemed two of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People for the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York to help promote global equity and the opportunity to receive vaccinations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the One World Trade Center observatory earlier today in coordinating attire, both opting for all-black ensembles contrasted by Prince Harry’s white dress shirt. Markle’s outfit in particular layered a tailored peacoat over a turtleneck sweater and elevated trousers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at One World Trade Center observatory in New York City, NY, Sept. 23. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Meghan Markle’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for footwear, the “Suits” alumna opted for classic pumps to round out her look. The black pointed-toe silhouette came with soft suede uppers, a dipped vamp and lifted stiletto heels, appearing to measure close to 5 inches in height.

Markle herself typically favors a stylish range of brands when it comes to shoes. Oftentimes, she dons sleek pumps from Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman, but also owns a variety of casual styles from brands like Veja, Adidas and Rothy’s.

The former actress‘ experience in the fashion world extends beyond her own personal attire as well. Markle released a five-piece capsule for Smart Works, an organization that helps vulnerable women reenter the workforce, in September 2019. The set includes a “husband” shirt, a blazer, matching trousers, a white button-down, a work-ready dress and a large tote bag, all done in collaboration with top brands like Jigsaw and John Lewis & Partners. For every piece purchased, an item was to be donated back to Smart Works to help supply women with confidence-boosting work attire.

