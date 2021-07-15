Megan Thee Stallion Is Parisian-Chic in a Structured Vest, Platform Boots & a Classic Beret

Megan Thee Stallion will have you saying “Ooh la la!” to her latest look.

The “Savage” musician tapped into bold French styling this week in a chic at-home moment that kicked off with a beret. The monochrome attire then continued into the musician’s choice of a structured black button-up tank top and coordinating split-tone pants.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for Thee Stallion herself, the all-black ensemble came to an on-theme stop with her choice of black booties; the textured platform design came set with a block heel and a trendy square toe.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Just last month, the “Body” rapper herself joined forces with Fashion Nova for a second must-have collaboration releasing tomorrow. To tease the upcoming capsule, the musician took to Instagram to show off her glam summer-ready style in a new bikini. The black swimsuit featured a string-style finish with crystal-coated straps and details. To elevate the swimwear further, Megan Thee Stallion then slipped on a coordinating choker necklace and a pair of towering patent sandals.

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked the deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20.

Additionally, the “Cry Baby” rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation. Most recently, she helped Coach launch its new collaboration with A Bathing Ape just this week.

Click through the gallery for a look back at Megan The Stallion’s boldest looks over the years.