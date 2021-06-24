Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a $40 Mini Skirt & Halter Top Set With These Cult-Favorite Fishnet Heels

Megan Thee Stallion’s new Fashion Nova collection is peak summer style.

The online retailer debuted even more pieces from the rapper‘s second collaborative capsule this week, sharing looks modeled by Megan Thee Stallion herself on Instagram. In one ensemble, the “Savage” rapper modeled a daring brown halter top and mini skirt set; both pieces are available now for just $40 at FashionNova.com.

As for footwear, the “Body” artist tapped Bottega Veneta more in its on-trend heels. The square-toe Stretch silhouette features cutout mesh uppers with a thickened stitch and a wrap-around ankle fastening. Set atop a rubber-injected leather outsole and 3.5-inch curved heel, the designer pumps retail for $930 on BrownsFashion.com.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear is quickly becoming the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

Bottega Veneta Stretch heels.

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked a first collab with Fashion Nova for spring ’20. Additionally, the “Cry Baby” rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation.

She also serves as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary” which premiered on the platform in May 2020; the series is a voguing competition inspired by the underground ballroom community. With members from different “houses” competing for a $100,000 prize, Megan The Stallion serves as a judge for the battles along with actress Jameela Jamil, celebrity stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue.”

