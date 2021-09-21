Megan Thee Stallion Redefines Relaxed Attire in a Cutout Crop Top, Leggings & Plush Prada Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Thee Stallion’s version of dressed-down style is bolder than most.

The “Savage” musician enjoyed a fun night with friends on Monday, sharing her outfit for the evening on Instagram with her over 25 million followers. Thee Stallion tapped Fashion Nova for the look that included a coordinating crop top and leggings set; the form-fitting pieces both came sliced with peek-a-boo cutouts for a risqué appeal.

To balance out her statement clothing, the musician kept comfortable in slides from Prada. The yellow slip-on sandals offer up a bright contrast for the outfit and come set atop a treaded outsole. Formed with texture terry cloth uppers, the shoes also tap into a major trend for fall.

Terry cloth and robe-like fabric are the unexpected heroes of 2021, favorited by top stars and brands for everything from dresses to heels — think everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin and Saweetie. Megan Thee Stallion’s pair in particular retails for $795 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Prada contrast logo slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked the deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20.

Additionally, the “Savage” musician made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation. Most recently, she helped Coach launch its new collaboration with A Bathing Ape and joined forces with StockX for the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection via DropX. She also stars in a campaign Ambush x Nike’s collection inspired by Japanese motor culture with anime influences.

