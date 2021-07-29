Megan Thee Stallion Takes the Stage in a Mesh Crop Top, Studded Bottoms & Thigh-High Boots

Megan Thee Stallion wowed this past weekend during her performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Last night, the “Savage” musician finally gave fans who couldn’t make the show a glimpse into her wild weekend through Instagram. The rapper also unveiled her on-stage attire from the show, modeling a studded black crop top and briefs set; the outfit included a bustier silhouette, structured shoulders, mesh paneling and endless gold detailing.

To match the look, Thee Stallion also included coordinating boots that rose over her thighs in a chaps-style design. The boots came set atop a lifted block heel with smooth leather uppers for a final sleek touch.

In another look from her performance, the “Body” musician opted for a brighter twist on performance attire in head-to-toe orange. The ensemble featured a glittering bralette layered under a fishnet top and a coordinating neon mini skirt.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Rolling Loud Music Festival held at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. CREDIT: Larry Marano/MEGA

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked the deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20.

Additionally, the “Cry Baby” rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation. Most recently, she helped Coach launch its new collaboration with A Bathing Ape and joined forces with StockX for the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection via DropX. She also stars in a campaign Ambush x Nike’s upcoming collection inspired by Japanese motor culture with anime influences.

