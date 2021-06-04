Megan Thee Stallion Gives Marie Antoinette Edge in a Glittering Corset, Powdered Wig & Studded Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion brought it back to 18th century France for this week’s episode of HBO Max’s “Legendary.”

The “Savage” musician gave a modern-day twist on Marie Antoinette’s infamous style for the “Ovah Ball” episode with a little help from her stylist Brookelyn Styles. Kicking off with a pink powdered wig, the outfit was made in custom completion by Thee Stallion’s go-to designer Byran Hearns and features a soft pink corset with matching bottoms; both pieces came coated in glittering gold trim with a matching garter belt.

To round out the ensemble, the “Body” musician slipped on a set of white fishnet tights before tucking them into shimmering gold heels. The stiletto pumps featured a pointed-toe finish and a heavy coating of studs and embellishments.

Back in May, Megan Thee Stallion tapped Bryan Hearns once more for a “Legendary” look.

The rapper, who serves as a judge for the television series, took the stage in a Basquiat-inspired suit. With styling help from Styles, the custom piece channeled the famous artist’s work with a bustier-style blazer and sketch-coated pants; the outfit also included coordinating pumps with similar detailing.

HBO Max’s “Legendary” premiered on the platform in May 2020; the series is a voguing competition inspired by the underground ballroom community. With members from different “houses” competing for a $100,000 prize, Megan The Stallion serves as a judge for the battles along with actress Jameela Jamil, celebrity stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue.”

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion herself also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked a deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20; the 5-foot-10 star’s capsule offers jeans for taller frames. Additionally, the rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation.

