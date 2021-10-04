Megan Thee Stallion Brings Down the House in a Custom Corset, Hot Shorts & Sneakers at ACL Music Festival

Megan Thee Stallion had all eyes on her at the 2021 Austin City Limits music festival this weekend.

Kicking off the show on Friday in Austin, Texas, the “Body” rapper took center stage in a custom pink corset top — branded with her stage name — and matching hot pink short shorts. Her look also included a silver heart necklace, nude fishnet tights and a set of blue and white high-top sneakers courtesy of Jordan Brand.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: MEGA

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: AP

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked the deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20.

Additionally, the “Savage” musician made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s winter ’21 collection. Most recently, she helped Coach launch its new collaboration with A Bathing Ape and joined forces with StockX for the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection via DropX. She also stars in a campaign Ambush x Nike’s collection inspired by Japanese motor culture with anime influences.

Most recently, the Texas native starred in a new campaign for Nike where Thee Stallion calls on her fans — better know as Hotties — to get up and moving in an encouragement towards a more healthy lifestyle.

