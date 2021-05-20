Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage to Basquiat in a Bustier Suit & Sketched Heels for ‘Legendary’

Megan Thee Stallion understood the latest challenge for HBO Max’s “Legendary” series.

The rapper, who serves as a judge for the television series, took the stage on last night’s episode in a Basquiat-inspired suit. With styling help from Brookelyn Styles, the custom piece came courtesy of designer Bryan Hearns and channeled the famous artist’s work with a bustier-style blazer and sketch-coated pants; the outfit also included coordinating pumps with similar detailing.

Megan Thee Stallion works the runway on the set of HBO Max’s “Legendary,” May 19. CREDIT: Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO Max

A closer view of Megan Thee Stallion’s heels. CREDIT: Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO Max

HBO Max’s “Legendary” premiered on the platform in May 2020; the series is a voguing competition inspired by the underground ballroom community. With members from different “houses” competing for a $100,000 prize, Megan The Stallion serves as a judge for the battles along with actress Jameela Jamil, celebrity stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue.”

In another look for last week’s episode, the “Savage” musician modeled a semi-sheer catsuit in a devil-inspired look. The red glittering piece tapped Venus Prototype for a custom design with marching lace-up boots to tout.

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked a deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20; the 5-foot-10 star’s capsule offers jeans for taller frames. Additionally, the rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation.

