Megan Thee Stallion Is Her Own Type of Rhinestone Cowboy in a Glittering Bikini & Straw Hat

Megan Thee Stallion is giving all of us major wanderlust this week with her latest look.

The “Body” musician hit the sandy shores on Thursday in bold beachy style, posing on Instagram in a bright bikini. The blue number echoed the shades of the clear water behind Thee Stallion and came accessorized with a straw cowboy hat and an initial necklace.

Bold style is a regular occurrence when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, no matter the occasion.

At Rolling Loud in Miami, the “Savage” musician finally gave fans who couldn’t make the show a glimpse into her wild weekend through Instagram. The rapper also unveiled her on-stage attire from the show, modeling a studded black crop top and briefs set; the outfit included a bustier silhouette, structured shoulders, mesh paneling and endless gold detailing.

To match the look, Thee Stallion also included coordinating boots that rose over her thighs in a chaps-style design. The boots came set atop a lifted block heel with smooth leather uppers for a final sleek touch.

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked the deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20.

Additionally, the “Cry Baby” rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation. Most recently, she helped Coach launch its new collaboration with A Bathing Ape and joined forces with StockX for the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection via DropX. She also stars in a campaign Ambush x Nike’s collection inspired by Japanese motor culture with anime influences.

