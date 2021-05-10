Megan Fox Has Her Eyes on You in the Wildest Sweats, Camisole & Sneakers Alongside Her Kids & MGK

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox joined her three sons and her beau Machine Gun Kelly for a day filled with excitement at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend.

The group explored the park on Saturday, with the two stars showing off their casual off-duty attire. While MGK decided on a matching blue sweats combination, the “Transformers” actress decided on her own white sweatpants with a coordinating sweatshirt and black camisole, all coated in realistic eye graphics.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox take Megan’s three boys for a fun day out at Universal Studios Hollywood, May 8. CREDIT: TN/MEGA

A closer view of Megan Fox’s sneakers. CREDIT: TN/MEGA

On her feet, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress then completed her streetwear chic ensemble in lifted canvas sneakers. The black and white pair came complete with a platform midsole, leather cap toe and unique lacing system, all accented by an internal zipper. The design draws resemblance to brands like Rick Owens, Fear of God Essentials and Converse with its retro-chic finish.

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Fox in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “New Girl” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

