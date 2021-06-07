Megan Fox Hitches a Ride on Machine Gun Kelly’s Back for a Break From Her Towering Stilettos

Megan Fox found the perfect hack for avoiding foot pain in your heels on a long night: hitch a ride on your boyfriend’s back.

The “Transformers” actress was spotted getting a piggyback ride from beau Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday night during the Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather fight in Miami. Heading to the VIP suites, Fox showed off her chic attire in a black mesh top and gray-wash jeans.

Megan Fox (C) hitches a ride on the back of her beau Machine Gun Kelly inside the VIP lounge at the Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul fight in Miami, June 6. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

On her feet, the “Jennifer’s Body” alumna elevated her frame in towering heels. The lifted sandals featured invisible straps and a nude base, all atop a pointed silhouette and a metallic stiletto.

As for MGK, the musician gave his outfit a monochrome theme in a red muscle tee and metallic red trousers to match.

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “New Girl” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

