Megan Fox Brings Back the All-Leather Trend in See-Through Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is revitalizing one of 2020’s biggest trends for fall.

The “Transformers” actress joined her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, for a couple’s interview as part of their new GQ cover story. In the video shared to the publication’s Instagram, Fox opted for an effortless glam in a matching blue leather corseted tank top and pants set.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Fox’s case, a full set, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

To complement her own leather look, Megan Fox also modeled see-through mules; the pointed-toe heels included a PVC upper and a pointed-toe base, all atop a 4-inch lift.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

The “Till Death” star herself is a major supporter of the trend, too, and has stepped out on multiple occasions in invisible heels.

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

