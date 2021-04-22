×
Megan Fox’s Peek-a Boo Top & Sleek Leather Pants Create a Yin & Yang Moment With Machine Gun Kelly

By Claudia Miller
megan-fox-mgk-date-outfit
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly created the perfect balance with their date night ensembles this week, celebrating the rapper’s birthday in style.

Grabbing dinner at Delilah in Los Angeles last night, the couple opted for opposing looks with yin and yang-inspired black and white pairing. While the “Bad Things” musician modeled a pearl-coated top and graphic pants, his “Transformers” actress counterpart went sleek in a Guizo cutout top matched to The Mannei leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Fox’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

megan fox, cutout top, leather pants, heels, machine gun kelly, mgk, pants, sneakers, birthday, date, la
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate the rapper's birthday at Delilah in Los Angeles, April 21.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News
megan fox, cutout top, leather pants, heels, machine gun kelly, mgk, pants, sneakers, birthday, date, la
A closer view of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's shoes.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News

On her feet, the “Jennifer’s Body” star completed her monochrome ensemble with classic pumps courtesy of Jimmy Choo. Set with a pointed toe and patent uppers, similar silhouettes retail for $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

As for MGK, the “Bird Box” actor went more casual in a lace-up white sneaker with canvas uppers and a contrasting rubber outsole.

megan fox, cutout top, leather pants, heels, machine gun kelly, mgk, pants, sneakers, birthday, date, la
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate the rapper’s birthday at Delilah in Los Angeles, April 21.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News
megan fox, cutout top, leather pants, heels, machine gun kelly, mgk, pants, sneakers, birthday, date, la
A closer view of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s shoes.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/JP/Splash News

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Fox in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “New Girl” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

