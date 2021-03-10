Megan Fox Perfects Casual Styling in a Flannel, Jeans & Fishnet Heels That Are About to Be Everywhere This Spring

As she stopped by the gas station this week, Megan Fox found the perfect layered look for off-duty occasions.

Just in time for spring, the “Transformers” actress served up a chic casual outfit as she pumped gas today in Los Angeles. The ensemble layered a multicolor flannel over a gray cropped tee and split-hem jeans, accessorized by a celebrity-loved Bottega Veneta woven $1,790 mini bag.

Megan Fox stops to pump gas in Los Angeles, March 10. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Megan Fox’s mesh pumps. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

As for footwear, the “Jennifer’s Body” tapped Bottega Veneta once more for its on-trend heels. The square-toe Stretch silhouette features cutout mesh uppers with a thickened stitch and a wrap-around ankle fastening. Set atop a rubber-injected leather outsole and 3.5-inch curved heel, the designer pumps retail for $930 on MyTheresa.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

Bottega Veneta Stretch mesh sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Fox in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Casadei. The “New Girl” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

