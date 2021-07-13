Megan Fox Tackles Two of Summer’s Biggest Trends in a Corset Dress & Ankle-Wrap Sandals

When it comes to Megan Fox’s style, the edgy pieces are neverending.

Yesterday, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress stopped by the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in bold fashion, breaking out a corseted dress with a long-sleeve and midi fit. The number taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

Megan Fox arrives on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance in Los Angeles, July 12. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Megan Fox arrives on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance in Los Angeles, July 12. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Fox herself broke out another major summer trend in the form of towering sandals. The lifted heels featured a faded gray upper with uber thin straps and a pointed-toe base; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Megan Fox arrives on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance in Los Angeles, July 12. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer view of Megan Fox’s sandals. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “Transformers” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

