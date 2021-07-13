×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Megan Fox Tackles Two of Summer’s Biggest Trends in a Corset Dress & Ankle-Wrap Sandals

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
megan-fox-corset-dress-heels
Megan Fox’s Fierce Style
Megan Fox’s Fierce Style
Megan Fox’s Fierce Style
Megan Fox’s Fierce Style
View Gallery 24 Images

When it comes to Megan Fox’s style, the edgy pieces are neverending.

Yesterday, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress stopped by the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in bold fashion, breaking out a corseted dress with a long-sleeve and midi fit. The number taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

megan fox, corset, dress, wrap heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
Megan Fox arrives on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance in Los Angeles, July 12.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA
megan fox, corset, dress, wrap heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
Megan Fox arrives on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance in Los Angeles, July 12.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Fox herself broke out another major summer trend in the form of towering sandals. The lifted heels featured a faded gray upper with uber thin straps and a pointed-toe base; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

megan fox, corset, dress, wrap heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
Megan Fox arrives on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance in Los Angeles, July 12.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
megan fox, corset, dress, wrap heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
A closer view of Megan Fox’s sandals.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “Transformers” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

Incorporate the ankle-wrap sandal trend into your footwear rotation in these pairs inspired by Megan Fox.

wrap heels, sandals, silver, blue, steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Steve Madden Superb Sandal, $89.

wrap heels, sandals, silver, blue, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Schutz Bellin Sandal, $148.

wrap heels, sandals, silver, blue, alevi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Alevi Lucy Sandal, $338 (was $520).

Click through the gallery to find more of Megan Fox’s daring style throughout the years.

Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad