Megan Fox’s Corseted Blazer, Slick Leather Pants & Teetering Stilettos Bring Edge to Winter Trends

Megan Fox gave winter trends a run for their money this week as she stepped out in edgy attire.

The “Transformers” alumna ventured out in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a meeting, opting for a chic all-black look in a twist on business casual. Fox’s own take on suiting up included a $1,390 corseted blazer courtesy of Dion Lee layered over slick leather pants from Aritzia; similar vegan leather bottoms from the brand retail for just $145 at Aritzia.com.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a coat, skirt or, in Fox’s case, pats, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Megan Fox steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 16. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Megan Fox’s sleek heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

To elevate her monochrome attire further, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress herself then slipped on a set of teetering black pumps. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Fox’s own pointed-toe style included a dipping rounded vamp as well as slick patent uppers and a towering stiletto heel. Coming from Schutz, the Caiolea pumps come set atop a 4.3-inch lift and retail for under $100 on the label’s website.

Schutz’s Caiolea Black Patent Leather Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Fox in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Casadei. The actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

Elevate your seasonal style with edge like Megan Fox in these sleek pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Heels, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Kurt Geiger London Britton Pumps, $181.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $71.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Megan Fox's standout looks over the years.