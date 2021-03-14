Megan Fox Gets All Dolled Up in a Glowing White Trench & These Cult-Favorite Glass Slippers

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both made a case for bold style this weekend as they hit up celeb-favorited spot Nobu Malibu for a dinner date.

The duo’s date night attire on Saturday didn’t disappoint as the “Bad Things” musician modeled a black sweater and embellished leather pants while his “Transformers” actress counterpart decided on a white trench coat, white tank top and straight-leg jeans.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stop by Nobu Malibu for a dinner date, March 13. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Megan Fox’s standout heels. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Fox herself tapped Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress herself decided on the label’s Rosie heels accented with a glittering bow embellishment atop its clear pointed-toe uppers; the finishing touch comes with its recognizable 4-inch heel with a pyramid-shaped base. The almost sold-out design is still available in a few sizes at Net-a-Porter for $1,030.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stop by Nobu Malibu for a dinner date, March 13. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Megan Fox’s standout heels. CREDIT: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

Amina Muaddi Rosie heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Fox in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Casadei. The “New Girl” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Megan Fox’s bold taste in footwear over the years.