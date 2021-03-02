Megan Fox Gets Edgy in a Peek-a-Boo Cutout Jumpsuit, Leather-Trimmed Jacket & Studded Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox adventured out to dinner with Machine Gun Kelly and a group of friends with flair on Monday night.

Stepping out for a bite to eat in Los Angeles, the “Transformers” actress opted for an edgy twist on casual style as her outfit focused around a peek-a-boo sliced black jumpsuit. The form-fitting number came layered under a leather-trimmed denim jacket with a coordinating black face mask and a mini shoulder bag to match.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (L) head out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles, March 1. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Megan Fox’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Continuing the edgy elements of her look, Fox decided on studded sandals for a finishing touch. The lifted pair came set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel with a silver-adorned base and see-through strap across the foot; the style bears resemblance to Alexander Wang’s Nova crystal-embellished heels that retail for $695 at Net-a-Porter.

In February, Fox gave winter trends a run for their money this week as she stepped out in edgy attire.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress ventured out in Los Angeles for a meeting, opting for a chic all-black look in a twist on business casual. Fox’s own take on suiting up included a $1,390 corseted blazer courtesy of Dion Lee layered over slick leather pants from Aritzia; similar vegan leather bottoms from the brand retail for just $145 at Aritzia.com.

To elevate her monochrome attire further, the star then slipped on a set of teetering black pumps. Fox’s own pointed-toe style included a dipping rounded vamp as well as slick patent uppers and a towering stiletto heel. Coming from Schutz, the Caiolea pumps come set atop a 4.3-inch lift and retail for under $100 on the label’s website.

Megan Fox steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 16. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Fox in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Casadei. The “New Girl” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

