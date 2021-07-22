×
Margot Robbie Levels Up Summer’s Biggest Trend in a Puff-Sleeve Minidress & the Sleekest Stilettos

By Claudia Miller
Margot Robbie's Best Red Carpet Looks
Margot Robbie brought her bold style to the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Suicide Squad” actress arrived at the late-night series in trending fashion, opting for a puff-sleeve minidress with a keyhole cutout courtesy of Magda Butrym; the design debuted for the brand’s fall ’21 collection and is available for pre-order for $1,595 at Luisa Via Roma.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

margot robbie, dress, minidress, polka dot, puff sleeve, stiletto heels, pumps, hair, los angeles, la, jimmy kimmel
Margot Robbie arrives on set for the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in Los Angeles, July 21.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA
margot robbie, dress, minidress, polka dot, puff sleeve, stiletto heels, pumps, hair, los angeles, la, jimmy kimmel
A closer view of Margot Robbie’s heels.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

On her feet, Robbie herself decided to round out the look with a classic touch. The pointed-toe pumps featured slick patent leather uppers with rounded vamps and a lifted stiletto heel, appearing to measure over 4 inches in height.

margot robbie, dress, minidress, polka dot, puff sleeve, stiletto heels, pumps, hair, los angeles, la, jimmy kimmel
Margot Robbie arrives on set for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show in Los Angeles, July 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
margot robbie, dress, minidress, polka dot, puff sleeve, stiletto heels, pumps, hair, los angeles, la, jimmy kimmel
A closer view of Margot Robbie’s heels.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her glam style, the “Wolf of Wall Street” actress has a bold rotation of choices. Her go-to brand for red carpet events is, of course, Chanel, complemented by designs like Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Sarah Flint, Acne Studios and more celeb-favorited labels. Robbie’s outfits are typically put together by Kate Young, a major name on the celeb styling scene. Young also styles the likes of Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Nina Dobrev and more.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she told FN in 2019. “I use iconic, simple shoes.”

