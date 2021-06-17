Margot Robbie Elevates Biker Shorts in a Ribbed Bralette, Oversize Blazer & the Sleekest Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Margot Robbie is the picture of hit street style trends in her latest chic ensemble.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actress appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last night in stylish attire, opting for a streamlined monochrome appeal. The outfit layered an oversize black blazer with a coordinating ribbed bralette and biker shorts set from SIR the Label.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Margot Robbie appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” June 16. CREDIT: Terence Patrick/CBS

A closer view of Margot Robbie’s heels. CREDIT: Terence Patrick/CBS

When it came down to footwear, Robbie herself tapped into another trend for summer: square-toe heels. Her pair in particular was a double-strap mule with slick leather uppers and a unique curved heel. The design bears resemblance to By Far’s Nayla sandals, a silhouette with a 3.25-inch heel and a $444 price tag.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

When it comes to her glam style, the “Suicide Squad” actress has a bold rotation of choices. Her go-to brand for red carpet events is, of course, Chanel, complemented by designs like Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Sarah Flint, Acne Studios and more celeb-favorited labels. Robbie’s outfits are typically put together by Kate Young, a major name on the celeb styling scene. Young also styles the likes of Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Nina Dobrev and more.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she told FN in 2019. “I use iconic, simple shoes.”

