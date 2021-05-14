Lori Harvey Works Out in a Tied-Up Tee, High-Rise Leggings & Chunky Yeezy Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey hit the gym in style today, stopping by every model’s favorite pilates studio in Los Angeles.

Prepping for the workout, the influencer herself layered a tied-up white tee over a taupe sports bra and high-rise black leggings. The outfit also included a protective face mask and a chain-strapped shoulder bag.

For footwear, the model’s sandals tapped her Kanye West’s Yeezy brand for a comfy style. The recognizable slides feature the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed.

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of Harvey’s “Earth” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on resale at Farfetch for anywhere from $309 to $825.

Lori Harvey leaves a pilates workout in Los Angeles, May 14.v CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Lori Harvey’s slides. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

You can oftentimes find Kendall Jenner, too, in Kanye’s Yeezy slides arriving at the very same gym in Los Angeles, though the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to layer them over slouchy socks.

Kendall Jenner heads to a workout in Los Angeles, March 5. CREDIT: MEGA

Kendall Jenner on Feb. 27, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for Lori Harvey herself, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

