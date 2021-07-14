Lori Harvey Masters Vacation Style in an Off-the-Shoulder Minidress & Neon Fishnet Heels

Lori Harvey proved the power of a statement shoe this week during her Miami beach getaway.

Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit for the evening, the model posed in an unmissable minidress complete with an off-the-shoulder fit and a bold print. To make the ensemble pop more, Harvey then broke out one of this summer’s most beloved footwear silhouettes.

Coming from Bottega Veneta, the square-toe Stretch silhouette features cutout mesh uppers with a thickened stitch and a wrap-around ankle fastening. Set atop a rubber-injected leather outsole and 3.5-inch curved heel, the yellow designer pumps retail for $930 on the brand’s website.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear is quickly becoming the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

Bottega Veneta Stretch Fishnet sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma

As for Lori Harvey herself, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Seteve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the model also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

