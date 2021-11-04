Lori Harvey Hits the Gym in a Mint Sports Bra and a Yeezy Twist on Socks & Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey brought her effortlessly cool style to the gym this afternoon with ease.

The model was spotted leaving her pilates studio today in a mint green sports bra and classic black high-rise leggings, accenting the look with a slung sweatshirt and oversize sunglasses.

For Harvey, the influencer’s choice of footwear tapped Kanye West’s Yeezy brand for a comfy style. The recognizable slides feature the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of Harvey’s “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $292 to $457.

As for Harvey, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. In addition to creating her own skincare line, Harvey also has been busy sitting front row for brands like Michael Kors and Dundas x Revolve as Fashion Month kicks into full gear.

