Lori Harvey Grocery Shops in Style in an Ultra Cropped Top, Sleek Leggings & Buzzy Waffle Sneakers

Lori Harvey broke out her effortlessly cool style for a grocery run today with an athleisure twist.

The model stopped by celeb-favorited spot Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, Calif., this afternoon in gym-ready apparel. The ensemble layered a daringly cut crop top over a pale purple sports bra and black high-rise leggings. Harvey also included a protective face mask and a pink-chained crossbody bag for the outing.

Lori Harvey grabs groceries at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles, May 17. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Lori Harvey’s buzzy sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the 24-year-old debuted a new pair from her endless collection of shoes. The black and white kicks come from Nike and Sacai’s ongoing collaboration with a sneaker that made headlines when it was teased at Sacai’s spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. Titled the LD Waffle silhouette, the unique silhouette made its inaugural debut in spring ’19 in a mix of colorways and had the sneaker world up in arms trying to get their hands on a pair.

Harvey’s iteration then dropped in March 2020 and features a layered nylon design with a signature doubled-up appeal and an original price tag of $160. Nowadays, the sneaker resells for upwards of $239 to $390 at StockX.

Sacai x Nike LD Waffle in black nylon. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

As for Lori Harvey herself, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

