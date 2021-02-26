Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Sweet Side in a Tied-Up Crop Top, Ruffled Skirt & Chain-Link Heels

Lori Harvey showed off yet another side of her versatile style, modeling for Versace with her bright pink bag.

As shared on her Instagram on Thursday, the model posed in new pieces from the Italian label making the circular Versace La Medusa bag the star of the show; similar designs retail for almost $1,000 at Farfetch.

To complement the crossbody design, Harvey opted for a pink-accented skirt and crop top set coated in a bold pattern and layered over a white bustier-style bralette. The media personality also made sure to select a standout set of heels to finish off the ensemble.

The brand’s chain-link Medusa sandals come set atop an angled 4.25-inch heel, all coated in a sleek metallic pink colorway. The foot stays secured by two thick chain straps across the ankle and toe, all balance upon a squared silhouette for an on-trend finish. You can shop the style for $1,175 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Versace Medusa Chain sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Harvey herself is no stranger to a wow-worthy outfit. For Valentine’s Day, for example, the 24-year-old star took decided on a disco ball-inspired midi dress. Courtesy of Dubai-based label Atelier Zuhra, the high-neck design featured reflective elements across the bodice in a mosaic-like pattern that was not to be missed.

As styled by Apuje Kalu, Harvey then completed her look with a pink Hermès handbag and a set of celebrity-favorited heels. The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to recent collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from all of the Kardashian sisters to Paris Hilton and even Rihanna herself.

Harvey’s pair in particular features a fully PVC slingback design with a pointed toe, glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. Though they are long since sold-out, the Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, once retailed for $960 at Matches.com. Fans of the silhouette can still shop a similar version, though, from Muaddi’s collab with A$AP Rocky’s AWGE collective that Bergdorf Goodman lists for $1,345 online.

While her bold look yesterday falls in line with Harvey’s style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the media personality continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

