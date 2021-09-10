Lori Harvey’s Cutout Bodysuit, Pencil Skirt & Knee-High Boots Make for the Perfect Fall Outfit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fall is on its way in and Lori Harvey is having no problem adjusting to the cooler temperatures.

The model made her way to the Michael Kors spring ’22 show this morning on her latest stop during New York Fashion Week. For the event, Harvey decided on a monochrome look in a cutout, scoop-neck bodysuit tucked into a tailored, high-rise pencil skirt.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

Lori Harvey arrives at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Another major trend making its way into fall ’21 is knee-high boots, as epitomized today by Harvey’s choice of black boots.

From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Harvey, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. She also is creating her own skincare line, SKN by LH.

