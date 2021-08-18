Lori Harvey Makes a Case for Pajamas All Day in the Silkiest Burberry Set & Hidden Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey found the perfect way to upgrade one of the summer’s biggest trends with help from Burberry.

The British fashion house gifted the model with pieces from its newest summer monogram collection, as shared by Harvey herself on Instagram last night. The outfit included a new pajama-style silk set complete with $1,050 logo pants and a matching $910 shirt that Harvey daringly wore buttoned.

Pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from boxer shorts and hoodies to slip dresses and sleek sets like Harvey’s pick.

As seen on Harvey’s own story and reposted by a fan account, the finishing touch for the media personality’s outfit came in the form of almost hidden black heels.

As for Lori Harvey herself, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the model also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. She also is creating her own skincare line, SKN by LH.

