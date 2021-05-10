Lori Harvey’s Boyfriend-Style Shirt, Boxer Shorts & Classic Nikes Are Peak Spring Styling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey found an effortlessly cool way to turn pajamas into everyday attire.

The media personality showed off a makeup-free glow at home as she relaxed in a coordinating loungewear ensemble with a twist. Tapping Alexander Wang for the look, the outfit included crystal-coated boxer shorts, available for $450 at Saks, add a coordinating boyfriend-style shirt; the button-up Hot Fix number offers an oversize fit for a menswear-inspired silhouette that retails for $695.

Pajama-inspired loungewear is the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from boxer shorts and hoodies to slip dresses and sleek sets like Harvey’s pick.

As seen in her Instagram stories, Harvey appeared to top off her off-duty ensemble with everyone’s go-to sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Harvey’s shoe choices from brands like Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

As for Lori Harvey herself, while the bold look this week falls in line with her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

