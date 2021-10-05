Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week.

The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones.

Lori Harvey arriving at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 5. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Lori Harvey’s heels. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and an oversize pearl buckle to tie the silhouette together. As if the pumps weren’t wild enough, the design came balanced atop a flared cone heel also with its own layer of sparkling crystals.

The French brand itself has been incorporating flared heels into its footwear collections for a few seasons now and, if Harvey’s shoes are any indication, the trend will stick around for spring as well.

As for Harvey, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. In addition to creating her own skincare line, Harvey also has been busy sitting front row for brands like Michael Kors and Dundas x Revolve as Fashion Month kicks into full gear.

