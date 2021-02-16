Lori Harvey Shines in a Disco Ball Dress & These Cult-Favorite Glass Slippers

Lori Harvey debuted the boldest Valentine’s Day look that only the model could have pulled off.

The 24-year-old star took to Instagram last night to show off her standout look for the loved-up holiday, posing in a disco ball-inspired midi dress. Courtesy of Dubai-based label Atelier Zuhra, the high-neck design featured reflective elements across the bodice in a mosaic-like pattern that was not to be missed.

As styled by Apuje Kalu, Harvey then completed her look with a pink Hermès handbag and a set of celebrity-favorited heels.

The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to recent collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from all of the Kardashian sisters to Paris Hilton and even Rihanna herself.

Harvey’s pair in particular features a fully PVC slingback design with a pointed toe, glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. Though they are long since sold-out, the Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, once retailed for $960 at Matches.com. Fans of the silhouette can still shop a similar version, though, from Muaddi’s collab with A$AP Rocky’s AWGE collective that Bergdorf Goodman lists for $1,345 online.

Amina Muaddi Begum pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Last week, Michael B. Jordan rang in his 34th birthday yesterday with a little help from Harvey herself. The media personality took to Instagram to shout out her beau’s big day, sharing images of them together in coordinating all-black looks. Harvey’s own ensemble featured a cross-front, backless dress formed with a liquid leather finish from Saint Laurent.

The sleek leather appeal of her ensemble continued down into the media personality’s choice of footwear, recognizable from the shoe’s bold red sole. Her Christian Louboutin sandals highlighted a strappy design that wrapped the foot and ankle in glossy uppers while balanced atop a 4-inch metallic stiletto heel. Titled the Epic Rose silhouette, the model’s sandals retail for $1,195 at Matches Fashion.

While her bold look last night falls in line with Harvey’s style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the media personality continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

