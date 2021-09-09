×
Lori Harvey Is the Picture of Luxury in a Cutout Grecian Dress & Silky Heels at New York Fashion Week

By Claudia Miller
Lori Harvey is taking New York Fashion Week by storm.

The model attended the Dundas x Revolve show at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday evening, joining the likes of Ciara, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski and more major names on the front row. For the event, Harvey herself debuted a new design from the collaboration featuring a trending cutout twist; the halter dress also included a Grecian neckline, slinky fabric and chain-link straps.

Fans of the design can already shop the new dress for $428 at Revolve.com.

lori harvey, cutout dress, gown, heels, sandals, brown dress, new york, fashion week, dundas, revolve
Lori Harvey attends the Dundas x Revolve show in New York, Sept. 8.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Dundas x Revolve
lori harvey, cutout dress, gown, heels, sandals, brown dress, new york, fashion week, dundas, revolve
A closer view of Lori Harvey’s heels.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Dundas x Revolve

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

On her feet, Harvey herself continued the luxurious appeal in a pair of sleek satin heels; the round-toe stilettos highlighted a shade of metallic bronze fabric secured with a strap across the toe as well as the ankle.

lori harvey, cutout dress, gown, heels, sandals, brown dress, new york, fashion week, dundas, revolve
Lori Harvey attends the Dundas x Revolve show in New York, Sept. 8.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Dundas x Revolve

As for Harvey, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the model also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. She also is creating her own skincare line, SKN by LH.

