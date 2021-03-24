Lori Harvey Demonstrates How to Elevate Your Sweats for Spring in Crop Top & Towering Sandals

Lori Harvey demonstrated an effortless way to transform your sweatpants this season, allowing you to stay comfortable in style.

Taking to social media today, the model teased another behind-the-scenes look at her Naked Wardrobe collaboration in a matching set from the capsule. Her ensemble included a coordinating $38 crop top with classic gray sweats that retail for $56 on Nordstrom.com.

To elevate the look further, Harvey slipped on a set of towering sandals adorned with glittering studs; matching sweats to heels offers an easy upgrade to comfortable attire for a bold everyday twist on loungewear.

Sweats, silky styles and pajama-inspired loungewear have become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft sweatpants like Harvey’s pick. In regards to footwear, there has been an increased appreciation for sneakers and 1990s-style silhouettes — think thong sandals and chunky platforms — as celebrities and fans alike look for familiarity in their shoes.

In another ensemble from her own comfy collab, Harvey posed in pieces from the collection including a cutout one-shoulder crop top matched with coordinating black sweatpants. The model’s collaborative selection of apparel for the brand released in January.

Related Addison Rae Proves You Can Make a Statement in Loungewear With Head-to-Toe Green Look That Includes Classic Sneakers Pharrell Williams and Adidas Are Releasing the NMD Hu in a Bold Pink Colorway Jennifer Lopez Suits Up in a Glowing White Blazer & Platform Fishnet Sneakers for DSW

To top off the chic take on loungewear, the 24-year-old then slipped on a set of puffy boots courtesy of Louis Vuitton. The unconventional style takes inspiration from that of the trending puffer jacket with blown-out uppers and a plush design. Titled the Pillow Comfort ankle boot, the silhouette also includes a water-repellent nylon shell and a monogram-coated interior lining for a twist of recognizable Louis Vuitton flair. Sealed with a lace-up closure, the boots retail for $1,140 on the brand’s website.

While her bold look this weekend falls in line with Harvey’s style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Lori Harvey’s standout attire over the years.