Lori Harvey Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a One-Shoulder Crop Top & Shredded Jeans

Lori Harvey pulled off one of spring’s biggest footwear trends in a chic seasonal ensemble this week.

The influencer, taking to Instagram last night, posed in a one-shoulder crop top from her Naked Wardrobe collection, a design that retails for $42 at Nordstrom. She matched the cutout top to 2000s-chic shredded jeans that she tucked into her designer sandals.

The heels tapped one of Harvey’s favorite brands for footwear, Bottega Veneta, in an ankle-wrapping design. The BV Spiral silhouette not only features a structured strap but also a 4-inch curved heel and a loop toe finish. While the model’s embossed colorway has since sold out, similar brown leather iterations retail for $1,660 at MyTheresa.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Botta Veneta Spiral heeled sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Exact Luxury

The loop-toe design isn’t the only Bottega Veneta heels Harvey has sported recently, either.

The media personality posed by the pool last week in a Matte Collection zebra-print sheer coverup that came layered over a black bralette. Though the design is currently unavailable, the Dillon silhouette retails for just $26 at MatteCollection.com.

To complete the look, Harvey slipped on a set of square-toe mules with a white quilted finish. The on-trend heels bear a strong resemblance to that of Bottega Veneta’s $880 Lido quilted sandals, a celeb-favorited design set with a padded leather upper and 4-inch lift.

While her bold look last night falls in line with Harvey’s style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

