Lori Harvey Opens Up on ‘The Real’ in a Bodycon Dress & Classic Heels

Lori Harvey made a rare appearance for an exclusive interview on “The Real” this morning.

The model sat down on the talk show to discuss everything from her new skincare line, SKN by LH, to her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. For the interview, Harvey continued her streak of effortlessly bold style in a turtleneck midi dress; the sleeveless number came in a blush pink colorway and offered up a bodycon fit with ruched detailing.

On the footwear front, the media personality kept the focus on her outfit by slipping on a set of nude heels.

Lori Harvey on “The Real,” Sept. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Real

Lori Harvey (C) sits down on “The Real,” Sept. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Real

Lori Harvey (C) sits down on “The Real,” Sept. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Real

As for Harvey, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. In addition to creating her own skincare line, Harvey also has been busy sitting front row for brands like Michael Kors and Dundas x Revolve as Fashion Month kicks into full gear.

