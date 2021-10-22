Lori Harvey Dares to Turn a Blazer Into a Dress With Help From Her Trending Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey sat down with Mario Lopez and “Access Hollywood” this week to discuss her newest venture, SKN by LH.

Promoting her upcoming skincare line, the model brought her signature glam style to set in a look from Saint Laurent. The ensemble highlighted a blazer that Harvey dared to wear as a dress, with help from stylist Maeve Reilly, as she buttoned up the checkered design for a cinched look.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

To complement her own statement piece, Harvey elevated her look further with trending heels. Measuring 4.5 inches, the pointed-toe silhouette came coated in a gold finish with an endless wrap across the top; ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

The model’s own pair bears resemblance to designs from Femme LA, a vegan footwear brand favored by Megan Fox and Hailey Baldwin. You can shop similar heels to the model’s pick for $189 at Femme.LA.

Femme LA Luce Minimale heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

As for Harvey, while bold looks are also a part of her typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. In addition to creating her own skincare line, Harvey also has been busy sitting front row for brands like Michael Kors and Dundas x Revolve as Fashion Month kicks into full gear.

