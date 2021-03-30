Lori Harvey Is Ready for Summertime in a Bright Yellow Bikini & Matching $26 Sarong Skirt

Lori Harvey is serving up major summer style inspiration that will have you craving warmer weather.

The model took her bold style outdoors yesterday, posing by the pool in bright pieces for Matte Collection. Her ensemble included a matching yellow bikini with a sarong skirt for an on-trend touch; the three-piece set retails for just $26, too, on the brand’s website.

The finishing touch for the summertime-ready ensemble came in the form of a subtle gold body chain that wrapped around her neck and torso.

Just last week, Harvey modeled pieces for Matte Collection once more, this time in a wild dress from the label.

The media personality posed by the pool once more in zebra-print sheer coverup that came layered over a black bralette. Though the design is currently unavailable, the Dillon silhouette retails for just $26 at MatteCollection.com.

To complete the look, Harvey slipped on a set of square-toe mules with a white quilted finish. The on-trend heels bear a strong resemblance to that of Bottega Veneta’s $880 Lido quilted sandals, a celeb-favorited design set with a padded leather upper and 4-inch lift.

While her bold look last night falls in line with Harvey’s style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the model’s closet. Throughout 2020, the daughter of Steve Harvey continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, the influencer also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

