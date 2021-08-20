Lizzo’s Leather Corset, Cutoff Shorts & Studded Thigh-High Boots Create One of Her Edgiest Looks to Date

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo’s flute is back and our Friday is made.

The singer once more showed off her impressive flute skills yesterday as she gave her own personal remix to her new hit song, “Rumours” featuring Cardi B. In typical Lizzo fashion, though, she had to go bigger and bolder for the performance and broke out one of her edgiest looks to date.

The outfit included a studded patent leather corset top and fringe-hem black denim shorts. The outfit taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

The finishing touch for Lizzo’s own bold look came in the form of slick thigh-high boots. The black leather pair included a coating of metallic silver studs as well as a block heel base.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Lizzo, for the original “Rumors” video, her look included a gold-plated catsuit formed with a fully sheer fabric and draped white toga-like overlays. Her ensemble also included a crown-like headpiece and flat gladiator sandals. Gladiator sandals earned a reputation thousands of years ago when first worn by ancient Roman combatants who wore the now recognizable silhouette — think cage-like straps and typically flat soles.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Truth Hurts” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Try out the thigh-high boot trend like Lizzo in these slick pairs.

