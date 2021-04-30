Lizzo Gets All Dolled Up in a High-Low Slip Dress & Trending Square-Toe Sandals

Lizzo knows what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

The “Juice” musician celebrated her 33rd birthday in Sin City this week, debuting bold look after look. On Thursday for example, she broke out a statement-making slip dress from Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi; the spaghetti-strap design featured a gold-embroidered fabric with a wild leopard-print inner lining and an asymmetric hemline.

As styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the look came to a close with one final gold trim piece courtesy of Staud. The American label’s Bijou sandals highlight embossed black leather uppers with crisscross straps and a metal ring to tie the design together. Set atop a 2.5-inch heel, the on-trend, square-toe sandals retail for $350 on Staud’s website.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Lizzo herself wore the same set of heels on her actual birthday on April 27. The poolside ensemble included a custom Roberto Cavalli tiger stripe and leopard print bikini layered with endless strands of gold chains from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Truth Hurts” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

