Lizzo Dares to Go Barefoot in a Risk-Taking Mesh Dress for Cardi B’s Birthday

Lizzo decided to live life on the edge in more ways than one this week.

The singer attended Cardi B’s birthday bash on Monday night, rubbing shoulders with Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow and more major names. Spotted leaving the venue late into the evening, Lizzo showed off her bold party attire in a fully see-through dress; the purple mesh design included glittering detailing as the singer included coordinating pasties and underwear underneath.

In a surprising move on the L.A. streets, Lizzo also decided to kick off her shoes after a night of dancing and walk barefoot to her awaiting car.

Lizzo attends Cardi B’s birthday party in Los Angeles, Oct. 11. CREDIT: MEGA

Lizzo attends Cardi B’s birthday party in Los Angeles, Oct. 11. CREDIT: MEGA

Also in attendance at last night’s festivities was model Winnie Harlow. The Jamaican-Canadian star channeled her roots in a Rastafarian-inspired knit dress with open fishnet paneling and yellow knee-high boots to match,

Winnie Harlow attends Cardi B’s birthday party in Los Angeles, Oct. 11. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Truth Hurts” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Click through the gallery for more of Lizzo’s daring style evolution throughout her career.