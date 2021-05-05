Lizzo Goes High-Low in a $25 Floral Mesh Dress & Gucci Slides for Her Last Days of Vacation

Lizzo’s vacation style continues to impress, this time around with a little help from Doja Cat.

The “Truth Hurts” singer showed off more chic looks from her time by the shore on Instagram yesterday. The first outfit featured a long-sleeve floral mesh dress, a design from Doja Cat and PrettyLittleThing’s newest collaboration. Made with on-trend ruching and a semi-sheer finish, the springy design retails for just $25 courtesy of the online retailer.

To complete the beach-ready look, Lizzo then gave the outfit a designer upgrade in a pair of $350 slides from Gucci; the rubber pair included hits of signature red and green accents atop a black outsole.

In another ensemble from her trip, the “Jerome” musician once more tapped Doja Cat’s collab. This time around, it was a spaghetti strap striped dress. The ring-detail design typically sells for $42 but you can currently shop it on sale for $27 on PrettyLitteThing’s site.

Earlier in the week, the 33-year-old star perfected her beach style in a metallic pink bikini with a matching 2000s-chic trucker hat.

Lizzo then took inspiration from Rihanna in layering in the same tropical oversize button-down top from Celine x Tyson Reeder that Rihanna wore in March. As for Lizzo, the “Juice” singer’s sandals on vacation once more came courtesy of Gucci and feature a retro double-strap design. Though the silhouette has since sold out, similar versions from the brand retail for $890 at Farfetch.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

