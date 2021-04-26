Lizzo’s Glittering Satin Dress & Wild Feather Mules Takes the Monochrome Trend to the Next Level

Lizzo’s birthday celebrations turned into a weekend of bold style and wild moments and we are living for it.

The “Truth Hurts” singer prepped for her birthday tomorrow with a trip to Las Vegas, debuting standout fashion all weekend including one sleek monochrome moment. Her all-brown outfit kicked with a retro-chic, custom Dolce & Gabbana dress inspired by the brand’s original design from 1995. The glittering number came layered under a feather-coated shawl with endless Shine Like Me jewels.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

The finishing touch of Lizzo’s statement look came in the form of the wildest mules. The color-coordinated shoes echoed her ensemble with a dramatic feather coating and lifted heel to tout.

Earlier in the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning artist showed off her standout travel attire in another monochrome moment. As styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo went ’90s chic a strapless ruched tube dress and double-strap glowing white mules.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit musician’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Juice” singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

