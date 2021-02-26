Lizzo Waters the Lawn in a Dollar Bill Catsuit, Sleek Bikini & Gucci Hiking Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo’s latest outfit combination may be her most out-there to date.

The “Good as Hell” musician took a second to water the lawn on Friday, pausing between takes on her wild photoshoot led by Shelby Swain in the boldest attire. Her outfit layered a money-inspired spandex unitard over a brown bikini with a Lizzo-branded gold chain belt to match.

As if the outfit wasn’t bold enough already, the Grammy Award-winning artist then wrapped her arms and legs in tight leather adornments and slipped on an unexpected pair of Gucci boots. The hiking-inspired shoes featured wool uppers coated in the brand’s emblem with a lace-up design to match; the boots also came set atop a chunky platform base, measuring just over 2 inches in height. Similar silhouettes from the brand retail close to $1,000 at Saks.

Gucci Fabric and Rubber boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Earlier this week, Lizzo showed off her more daring side this week as she modeled a bold ensemble with a dramatic new updo.

The “Truth Hurts” musician took to Instagram for a behind-the-scenes video of her latest photoshoot. In the clip, Lizzo avoids a fashion faux pas by catching her falling earring while still standing proud in a coordinating denim bustier bralette and mini skirt with pink accents.

The standout appeal of her look continued with the Grammy Award-winning artist’s choice of footwear. The sky-high heels came set atop a see-through platform with an embellished cone heel and a mule-inspired silhouette. Echoed with a peep-toe front and a PVC upper, the style bears resemblance to Pleaser Shoes’ Diamond-701 heels; the design includes a 3.25-inch platform and an almost 7-inch heel for a truly towering lift. Topped off with a glittering seal, the style retails for $50 at Amazon.com.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style repertoire, the musician’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Juice” singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

