Lizzo Gets Daring in a Denim Bralette, Matching Mini Skirt & 7-Inch Clear Platforms

Lizzo showed off her more daring side this week as she modeled a bold ensemble with a dramatic new updo.

The “Truth Hurts” musician took to Instagram for a behind-the-scenes video of her latest photoshoot. In the clip, Lizzo avoids a fashion faux pas by catching her falling earring while still standing proud in a coordinating denim bustier bralette and mini skirt with pink accents.

“WHEN YO EARRING FALL U STILL GOTTA GIVE EM BAD B*H HO! From the creative mind of @THESHELBYSWAIN WHAT U SEE IS WHAT U MUTHAFKIN GET LOVE,” wrote Lizzo in her caption.

The standout appeal of her look continued with the Grammy Award-winning artist’s choice of footwear. The sky-high heels came set atop a see-through platform with an embellished cone heel and a mule-inspired silhouette. Echoed with a peep-toe front and a PVC upper, the style bears resemblance to Pleaser Shoes’ Diamond-701 heels; the design includes a 3.25-inch platform and an almost 7-inch heel for a truly towering lift. Topped off with a glittering seal, the style retails for $50 at Amazon.com.

Pleaser Diamond-701 Heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Throughout her time in quarantine, Lizzo continued to use her massive following on social media to show off her positive attitude, relatable moments and fitness journey. In June 2020, for example, she shared a series of snapshots from her workout routine as she proudly explained that she works out to achieve her own ideal body type, not to achieve anyone else’s standard of what is societally ideal. She used the video to call out “fat shamers,” saying “I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job. Health is not just determined by what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside.”

In the post, the “Truth Hurts” singer modeled a series of leggings, shorts, sports bras and more athleisure styles from brands like Nike, Adidas and Reebok.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style repertoire, the musician’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

