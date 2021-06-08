Lizzo Stuns in an Oversize ‘Boyfriend’ Shirt & Sesame Sneakers to Pull Off a ‘No Pants On’ Look

Lizzo turned a fashion faux pas into a must-see style moment this week.

After leaving a party at Janelle Monae’s house, the “Juice” singer made her way to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles for some late-night truffle fries. Stepping out of her car, Lizzo unveiled on Instagram that she forgot her pants at Monae’s house before getting bombarded by paparazzi.

Luckily the musician was still en vogue in an oversize $720 boyfriend-style shirt from Raf Simons and a mini Prada bag.

“I gotta be more prepared lmaoooo… where are my pants?!,” wrote Lizzo in her caption.

When it came down to footwear, the “Truth Hurts” musician then tapped Nike’s hit collaboration with Japanese luxury brand Sacai. The Sacai x Nike Vapormax “Sesame Blue Void” features Sesame tan textile uppers with suede and leather overlays, all contrasted by touches of Blue Void across the laces, Swoosh and heel counter.

The sneaker once retailed for $180 but now resells for upwards of $500 to $969 at Farfetch.

Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle “Sesame Blue Void.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to Lizzo’s own style repertoire, the hit singer’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” musician can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

